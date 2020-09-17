Jury acquits Decatur man of rape and home invasion charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A jury took acquitted a Decatur man of multiple felony charges involving home invasion and rape.

The jury was out for two hours and 16 minutes before returning not guilty verdicts on two counts of home invasion involving sexual offenses, one charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm and a charge of criminal sexual assault involving force.

Price, 28, had maintained his innocence throughout, saying he was not there. Defense attorney Scott Rueter said while there was no doubt the Jan. 18 assault of the 27-year-old victim had taken place, the jury had made the right decision in concluding Price was not involved.

“The jury heard the state’s evidence and was not convinced,” Rueter said in a brief statement following the trial. “The state was not able to prove their case.”