Jury acquits Decatur man of rape and home invasion charges
breaking top story

Cornelius T. Price, Jr.

DECATUR — A jury took acquitted a Decatur man of multiple felony charges involving home invasion and rape.

The Macon County Circuit Court trial of Cornelius T. Price Jr. had gotten underway Monday and concluded Wednesday.

Decatur man charged with child sex assault wants bond lowered to get out of jail

The jury was out for two hours and 16 minutes before returning not guilty verdicts on two counts of home invasion involving sexual offenses, one charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm and a charge of criminal sexual assault involving force.

Price, 28, had maintained his innocence throughout, saying he was not there. Defense attorney Scott Rueter said while there was no doubt the Jan. 18 assault of the 27-year-old victim had taken place, the jury had made the right decision in concluding Price was not involved.

“The jury heard the state’s evidence and was not convinced,” Rueter said in a brief statement following the trial. “The state was not able to prove their case.”

The woman described to police being woken up while in bed by a man who pulled a blanket over her head. She at first thought it was her fiance and was quoted in a sworn affidavit as saying “Babe, what are you doing?” She said the man replied “I’m not your babe,” before punching her in the face and raping her.

The victim told detectives she had recognized Price from the sound of his voice and knew him as the brother of one of her friends.

A further charge accusing Price of violating his parole was then ordered to be dropped by Judge Phoebe Bowers.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

