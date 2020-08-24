Jury acquits Decatur man on child battery charges

DECATUR — A Decatur man facing charges he inflicted disabling injuries on a 2-year-old child has been found not guilty by a jury.
Brennen T. Wheeler, 24, had been charged in February with two alternate counts of aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm and permanent disability.
Wheeler’s Macon County Circuit Court trial had got underway Monday, Aug. 17 and concluded on Thursday; the jury was out for three hours and 45 minutes before returning its verdicts.
Defense attorney Scott Rueter said afterwards that while there was no doubt the child had suffered terrible head injuries, there was doubt over when and how those injuries had been caused, and by whom.
Rueter said other people outside of Wheeler, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, had also taken care of the child which had also suffered an earlier fall down some steps.
“I think the jury was correct in determining there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove Mr. Wheeler guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and they reached the right result,” Rueter added.
Wheeler’s legal troubles are not over yet, however. He remains held in the Macon County Jail facing new preliminary charges of harassment of a witness, communicating with a witness and obstruction of justice stemming from the child battery case. A preliminary hearing to see if there is enough evidence for Wheeler to stand trial is scheduled for Wednesday.
Wheeler has yet to enter a formal plea and all preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State’s Attorney. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that Wheeler remained in custody with bail set at $40,000, which means he must post $4,000 to bond out.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.