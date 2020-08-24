Jury acquits Decatur man on child battery charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man facing charges he inflicted disabling injuries on a 2-year-old child has been found not guilty by a jury.

Brennen T. Wheeler, 24, had been charged in February with two alternate counts of aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm and permanent disability.

Wheeler’s Macon County Circuit Court trial had got underway Monday, Aug. 17 and concluded on Thursday; the jury was out for three hours and 45 minutes before returning its verdicts.

Defense attorney Scott Rueter said afterwards that while there was no doubt the child had suffered terrible head injuries, there was doubt over when and how those injuries had been caused, and by whom.

Rueter said other people outside of Wheeler, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, had also taken care of the child which had also suffered an earlier fall down some steps.

“I think the jury was correct in determining there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove Mr. Wheeler guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and they reached the right result,” Rueter added.