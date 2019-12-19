Jury acquits Mount Zion man of attempted murder, convicts on 3 firearms charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He crashed on the way and was arrested after police cornered him near Lake Decatur. Radtke said a bullet fired by Wiley had been dug out of the father’s car, lodged within 18 inches of the headrest where his mother sat.

But in his opening for the defense, attorney Andrew M. Wessler reminded jurors that what prosecutors alleged was not proof: “You get to decide what it (the evidence) says ... listen to the evidence, decide this case based on the evidence and, when you do that, your verdict will be not guilty.”

Wiley wrote a letter to the Herald & Review from his jail cell saying he was afflicted from “adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and also had a “bad drinking problem.”

He said he wanted a fair hearing and was a worthwhile person who had suffered setbacks. “I don’t care what anybody says about me, I’m a stand-up guy and I want to deal with this (the charges) in the open in court.”

Wiley particularly objected to being shackled to the floor in court. Judge Coryell had cloth screens taped around the table where Wiley sat with his lawyer so the jury could not see the shackles and be influenced by them.

