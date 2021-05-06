Jury convicts Decatur gunman in 2019 restaurant shooting

DECATUR — Matthew A. Anderson Jr. now faces a sentencing range of 45 years to natural life in prison after a jury convicted him of murder Thursday morning.

Anderson, 22, was found guilty of first-degree murder and the jury also found him guilty of personally discharging a firearm in the Jan. 4, 2019, death of 18-year-old Curtis T. Hairston. The victim was fatally wounded in a bathroom shootout in the former Long John Silver’s restaurant on West Eldorado Street. Anderson was also badly wounded.

The finding that Anderson had used a firearm in the crime automatically adds 25 years to the sentencing range.

