Jury deliberations begin in Decatur man's murder trial in Bloomington

Skelton said her testimony indicated the defendant was not with Bruce and Hairston at Dover’s house and the video evidence does not show who is in the vehicle at any point.

“Can anyone other than God and Superman determine how many people were in that vehicle (or who was driving)?” Skelton asked. “You absolutely cannot.”

The Bloomington Police Department was “drilling on a dry hole in terms of proof, in terms of evidence, in terms of tangible information,” in regards to Grampsas’ connection to this case, Skelton said.

Even if Grampsas stayed at his friend’s house, “Is providing your keys to somebody to commit a home invasion facilitating the commission of the home invasion?” Wagoner said, suggesting Grampsas would still be guilty in those circumstances.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0