 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Jury delivers speedy verdict to convict Shelby County inmate of attack

  • 0

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelby County jury deliberated for only seven minutes before returning a guilty verdict against a county jail inmate who struck a correctional officer in July.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Joshua D. White was found guilty Wednesday of aggravated battery to a correctional officer, resulting in bodily harm. 

Joshua D. White

White 

He faces a potential sentence of probation to three to 14 years in prison. 

White was an inmate in the Shelby County Jail on July 27, and became angry when corrections officers directed him back to his cell following dinner, Kroncke said in a statement. 

People are also reading…

After initially complying, when officers began to shut the cell door, White charged at one of them, grabbed and struck him forcefully on the left side of his head with a closed fist, threatening to kill the officer, the prosecutor said. 

Speeding through Shelby County at 115 mph nets multiple charges

The officer received medical treatment for his injuries, suffered a concussion and missed several days of work following the attack, she said. 

White's $100,000 bond was revoked after the verdicts were read.  

He will remain in custody at the Shelby County Jail until his sentencing hearing May 16. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky invokes Pearl Harbor and 9/11 during appeal to US Congress for military aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News