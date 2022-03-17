Jury delivers speedy verdict to convict Shelby County inmate of attack

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelby County jury deliberated for only seven minutes before returning a guilty verdict against a county jail inmate who struck a correctional officer in July.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Joshua D. White was found guilty Wednesday of aggravated battery to a correctional officer, resulting in bodily harm.

He faces a potential sentence of probation to three to 14 years in prison.

White was an inmate in the Shelby County Jail on July 27, and became angry when corrections officers directed him back to his cell following dinner, Kroncke said in a statement.

After initially complying, when officers began to shut the cell door, White charged at one of them, grabbed and struck him forcefully on the left side of his head with a closed fist, threatening to kill the officer, the prosecutor said.

The officer received medical treatment for his injuries, suffered a concussion and missed several days of work following the attack, she said.

White's $100,000 bond was revoked after the verdicts were read.

He will remain in custody at the Shelby County Jail until his sentencing hearing May 16.

