Jury hands down guilty verdict in Decatur ambush killing

First Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Wade had been waiting to “ambush” Apholone on the day he was killed, lurking nearby after his daughter had gone to her boyfriend’s home to confront him. She was angry after finding messages to other women on his phone and believed he was cheating on her, Kroncke said.

She said Dante Wade’s assault started with a physical confrontation and then Wade had pulled a gun. The first shot almost severed Apholone’s left thumb as he held his hand up to defend himself. Kroncke said he was shot dead as he fled, and was shot in the back.

“He runs for his life and is gunned down and left for dead,” she told the jury.

Jasmine Wade is currently jailed because she refused to give evidence against her father. Defense attorney Caleb Brown had warned jurors they would hear from multiple witnesses with a record of lying to the police and he had tried to convince them the state’s case just wasn’t good enough to convict his client.