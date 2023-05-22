QUINCY — Six men and six women will hear the case against Timothy W. Bliefnick starting Tuesday.

A full day of jury selection on Monday took a pool of around 70 potential jurors down to the 12 men and women that will sit on the panel. Four others — two men and two women — will serve as alternate jurors if needed in the case.

Bliefnick, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

She was found dead by a family member in her home on Kentucky Road after she did not pick up her children from school. Quincy Police determined she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Prospective jurors were identified only by number during Monday's selection process. Judge Robert Adrian focused on ensuring that members of the jury pool were not being swayed by news or social media reports on the case, and that there would be no bias based on knowing witnesses that may be called to the stand.

Eight of the 47 jurors questioned throughout the process stated that they had seen enough comments and views on the case to make them unable to be fair and unbiased, and were dismissed from the selections.

Defense attorney Casey Schnack focused her questions primarily on two fronts: First, that jurors knew that her client has a presumption of innocence, and that the defense doesn't have to prove anything in the case. And second, for any that had been through divorce proceedings or who were party to any form of order of protection would not let those processes influence their views of the case.

Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State's Attorney's office, emphasized what jurors may see on television or in the movies is not how trials work in reality. He noted several times throughout the day that cases are not resolved in under an hour's time.

Jones also emphasized that the burden of proof rests solely with the state, and that jurors must decide if that proof is beyond a reasonable doubt in order to reach a guilty verdict.

The sixteen jurors making up the final pool range from retirees to school teachers.

Jurors were advised that they are not to discuss the case with anyone, including family members, witnesses, or other jury members outside of official proceedings, and were instructed to avoid any media or social media cover of the trial until a verdict had been reached.

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning once the jury is officially sworn in and seated, with the case expected to last two weeks.

Rebecca Bliefnick's family issued a statement Monday morning as jury selection started.

"Three months ago, February 23, Becky was murdered," the family said. "As the trial begins, a new chapter of this arduous journey begins and we are hopeful it will successfully and swiftly provide justice for her death. We are confident in the Quincy Police Department and the prosecution’s legal team who have not wavered in their pursuit of the truth. Our family will be forever grateful for their dedication."

"The last three months have been the hardest hours, days and weeks of our lives, as we try to wrap our heads and hearts around living without our beloved Becky. With conviction and hope, we pray the trial can open the door to healing. We recognize the days ahead will rip our wounds wide open again. We ask for your prayers for strength and peace as we carry forward on this excruciating journey that has forever changed our world. For those who are willing and able to support Becky's boys' future, we appreciate any contribution possible to our GoFundMe."

Timothy Bliefnick remains in the Adams County Jail on no bond.

