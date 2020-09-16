Jury rules Bethany toddler was playing with matches before fatal fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A coroner’s jury returned a verdict of accidental death Wednesday in the case of Alaina Nicole Jarnagin, after hearing the Bethany 4-year-old choked to death on fumes and smoke from a fire she started while playing with matches.

Alaina had been found in bed under the covers on the afternoon of Aug. 21 by her mother after she had been alerted by the child’s father, who smelled smoke. The mother grabbed her daughter out of the room but it was too late to save her, the Macon County coroner's jury was told.

Sean Junge, a special agent with the State Fire Marshal’s Division of Arson Investigations, said he found burned matches at the fire scene in a closet adjacent to Alaina’s bedroom. But mystery surrounds where the matches came from, and a lighter that fell through a hole burned in the floor. Junge said her father smoked but said he didn’t use matches and hadn’t seen that particular lighter before.