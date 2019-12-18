Jury rules woman's death a homicide as Decatur teenager pleads not guilty to fatal DUI charges

He said fire fighting and rescue efforts were delayed while first responders waited for an Ameren Illinois crew to arrive and shut off the gas supply. “Ameren had to come out and actually dig up the street to get to the gas main in order to shut the gas off,” said Kohn.

Hinton’s body was found at 1:54 a.m. Nov. 23 in the kitchen of the burned-out house. An autopsy showed Hinton, who died two days before her 88th birthday, choked to death from toxic fumes. Kohn, questioned by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, said Hinton was not struck by the vehicle plowing into her house.

“We believe she probably woke up on impact or maybe when the gas ignited,” Kohn told the jurors. “She was trying to make it out and, either due to smoke or just not being sure what was going on, she didn’t make it out.”

He said Barton’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit and described the new driver as being “out joy riding” when the accident happened. “He had earlier dropped off his girlfriend when she got scared about him drinking,” Kohn added.

Hinton’s daughter, Sheryl Rhodes, gave evidence and said neighbors saw “three kids” running around trying to get out of the blazing house following the crash. “They were in there and apparently nobody attempted to save her (Hinton),” she said.