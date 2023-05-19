QUINCY — Jury selection starts Monday in the trial of Timothy W. Bliefnick who is charged in the February shooting death of his wife.

During a short final pretrial hearing Friday, attorneys took care of minor housekeeping items before trial.

Bliefnick, 39, pleaded not guilty on March 24 to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick.

She was found dead by a family member Feb. 23 in her home on Kentucky Road after she did not pick up her children from school. Quincy police determined she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was arrested March 13 after a multiweek investigation conducted by Quincy police.

Prospective jurors will be questioned four at a time until a jury of 12 and four alternates are selected.

Opening statements are expected to start Tuesday. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

More than 100 names have been submitted for the witness list.

Bliefnick remains in the Adams County Jail on no bond.