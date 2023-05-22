QUINCY — Jury selection started Monday in the Timothy W. Bliefnick trial.

Bliefnick, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

She was found dead by a family member in her home on Kentucky Road after she did not pick up her children from school. Quincy police determined she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Timothy Bliefnick, a Decatur native, was arrested March 13 after a multiweek investigation by Quincy police.

Jury selection is expected to take all day Monday with prospective jurors interviewed four at a time.

On top of what they have heard about the case through the media and on social media, prospective jurors will be asked if they belong to any organizations and churches. If they answer yes, they will be asked if they belong to St. Peter Church or the Crossing.

Opening statements are expected to start Tuesday. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Rebecca Bliefnick's family issued a statement Monday morning as jury selection started.

"Three months ago, February 23, Becky was murdered," the family said. "As the trial begins, a new chapter of this arduous journey begins and we are hopeful it will successfully and swiftly provide justice for her death. We are confident in the Quincy Police Department and the prosecution’s legal team who have not wavered in their pursuit of the truth. Our family will be forever grateful for their dedication."

"The last three months have been the hardest hours, days and weeks of our lives, as we try to wrap our heads and hearts around living without our beloved Becky. With conviction and hope, we pray the trial can open the door to healing. We recognize the days ahead will rip our wounds wide open again. We ask for your prayers for strength and peace as we carry forward on this excruciating journey that has forever changed our world. For those who are willing and able to support Becky's boys' future, we appreciate any contribution possible to our GoFundMe."

Timothy Bliefnick remains in the Adams County Jail on no bond.

