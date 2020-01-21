3 juveniles arrested after break-in at Faith Bible Christian School in Rosamond

ROSAMOND — A break-in and vandalism at Faith Bible Christian Academy in Rosamond on Sunday resulted in three arrests, according to the Christian County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a 3 p.m. call and found damage to the security system, computers, trophy cases, and a school-owned van. The suspects had entered a locked office by destroying a door, the sheriff's office said. Video footage showed three suspects, two of whom were enrolled at the school. All three are juveniles, whose identity has not been released.