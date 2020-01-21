3 juveniles arrested after break-in at Faith Bible Christian School in Rosamond

ROSAMOND — A break-in and vandalism at Faith Bible Christian Academy in Rosamond on Sunday resulted in three arrests, according to the Christian County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a 3 p.m. call and found damage to the security system, computers, trophy cases, and a school-owned van. The suspects had entered a locked office by destroying a door, the sheriff's office said. Video footage showed three suspects, two of whom were enrolled at the school. All three are juveniles, whose identity has not been released.
The suspects are detained in a juvenile detention facility pending their first court appearance in Christian County.
