TUSCOLA — Douglas County State's Attorney Katherine Watson has been selected to be the next Douglas County resident circuit court judge.

Watson will fill the Douglas County vacancy created by the retirement of the Circuit Judge Richard L. Broch on March 31. The appointment is effective May 2, and will conclude Dec. 2, 2024, following the November 2024 general election.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice David K. Overstreet announced the appointment on Wednesday.

Watson has served as Douglas County State's Attorney since 2016. She worked for 20 years in the Douglas County State’s Attorney’s Office and she was formerly a partner at Hultquist and Giffin.

“I am honored to be selected by the Supreme Court justices. It has been my privilege and honor to have served Douglas County for 27 years as a state’s attorney,” Watson said. “I will dedicate all of my efforts to making sure the 6th Judicial Circuit and the people of Douglas County have a judge they can be proud of.”

Watson holds a bachelor of science from the University of Colorado-Boulder and received her Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law.

