Kidnapping, battery charges dropped against Decatur man after witnesses can't be found
DECATUR — Multiple felony charges have been dismissed against Decatur man Teron L. Perry after the prosecution case against him collapsed.

Perry, 37, had pleaded not guilty to home invasion, kidnapping and domestic battery involving bodily harm after Decatur Police said he smashed his way into a 30-year-old woman’s apartment Aug. 30. He was also charged with unlawful restraint, a second domestic battery count, criminal damage and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was due to be tried Dec. 16 in Macon County Circuit Court with attorney Tiffany Senger as his defense counsel but Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney, Regan Radtke, moved to dismiss all charges. Judge Thomas Griffith granted her motion, dismissing the charges “without prejudice,” which means they could be refiled in the future. Griffith ordered Perry released from custody.

The Macon County Public Defender’s Office has a policy of not speaking about cases, regardless of outcome.

Commenting on the dismissal Thursday , Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said his prosecutor was left with little choice. “We were unable to locate six witnesses in this case, including the victim,” added Scott. “We were just unable to prove the case because we couldn’t find any of them.”

At the time of the incident, a sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the victim described being beaten, dragged out of her home by her hair and driven to Springfield by Perry. She was, she said, eventually able to get control of the car and drove back to Decatur where she was rescued after her brothers confronted Perry. One of the brothers said Perry had fled after a brief fist fight; Perry was later found to be armed with a handgun, police said, but had not displayed it or threatened anyone with the weapon.

Prosecutors, however, are still proceeding with a case against Brooke N. Smith, 34, who was described in another sworn affidavit as Perry’s girlfriend. She was arrested the same day he was — Sept. 25 — after police said they found him hiding in her Decatur apartment. Smith is pleading not guilty to a charge of aiding/concealing a fugitive.

The affidavit said Smith had denied Perry was in her apartment and had told police she would not call them if she knew where he was. Tiffany Senger is also defending Smith and her case is now scheduled for a pretrial hearing Jan. 8. She is free on $10,000 bail.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

