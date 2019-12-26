Kidnapping, battery charges dropped against Decatur man after witnesses can't be found

DECATUR — Multiple felony charges have been dismissed against Decatur man Teron L. Perry after the prosecution case against him collapsed.

Perry, 37, had pleaded not guilty to home invasion, kidnapping and domestic battery involving bodily harm after Decatur Police said he smashed his way into a 30-year-old woman’s apartment Aug. 30. He was also charged with unlawful restraint, a second domestic battery count, criminal damage and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was due to be tried Dec. 16 in Macon County Circuit Court with attorney Tiffany Senger as his defense counsel but Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney, Regan Radtke, moved to dismiss all charges. Judge Thomas Griffith granted her motion, dismissing the charges “without prejudice,” which means they could be refiled in the future. Griffith ordered Perry released from custody.

The Macon County Public Defender’s Office has a policy of not speaking about cases, regardless of outcome.

Commenting on the dismissal Thursday , Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said his prosecutor was left with little choice. “We were unable to locate six witnesses in this case, including the victim,” added Scott. “We were just unable to prove the case because we couldn’t find any of them.”