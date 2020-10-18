Killer accepts plea deal, gets 16 year sentence for Decatur murder

DECATUR — Kronterial N. Bond, who shot a Decatur man to death in a hail of bullets, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty in a plea deal to a charge of second degree murder.
Bond, 27, had ben scheduled to face a jury trial Monday alleging three alternate counts of first degree murder and a further charge of being an armed habitual criminal in the July 14, 2019 death of Demetrius Ford.
After accepting the plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, prosecutors agreed to drop all the other charges when Bond made an unscheduled appearance Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court.
Reports at the time of the killing from Decatur police said officers found Ford lying on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street at 12:30 a.m. Detective Barry Hitchens later told a coroner’s jury that Ford had bullet wounds to his head, back, chest, neck, pelvis and groin.
Police quickly established Bond as a suspect, learning he had been visiting Ford and the two had been heard arguing before the gunfire broke out.
Bond had fled the area and police issued an arrest warrant for him describing him as “armed and dangerous.” He had been intercepted by U.S. Marshals and arrested in Calumet City on August 28, 2019.
Bond has prior felony convictions, including being sentenced to two years in prison in 2012 for possession of a weapon by a felon. And he was given an eight-year prison sentence in 2010 for residential burglary.
