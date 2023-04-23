DECATUR — A dispute over borrowed nail polish between two female Decatur apartment neighbors escalated to the point where one was arrested after threatening the other with a butcher knife, police report.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called to the 1400 block of East Wellington Way on Friday evening by the threatened 63-year-old neighbor, who feared she was going to be attacked.

“The victim had previously borrowed nail polish from the suspect and had made a joke about moving to Wisconsin,” said Rolfs. “And when the victim asked the neighbor if she could borrow a few more things, the suspect got upset and said, ‘I’ve already let you borrow stuff, you haven't returned my nail polish’… and the argument escalated from there.”

He said the suspect, also 63, was only standing 6 feet from the victim while “waving the knife around” and pointing it at her. “And if you are standing 6 feet away from somebody, you are definitely close enough that a person would feel that you could harm them,” Rolfs added.

The suspect was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated assault and Macon County Jail records show she was released later that same night after posting a $100 bond on bail set at $1,000. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

