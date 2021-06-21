 Skip to main content
Koonce to step down as Shelby County sheriff this week

SHELBYVILLE — Friday is the last day for Don Koonce to serve as Shelby County sheriff.

Koonce this month told the county board chairman he's retiring.

"This decision was not an easy one for me to make, but (was) reaffirmed by the imminent change in police reform," Koonce said in his resignation letter. "It is my hope that Illinois legislators dive deep into this reform, and make sweeping changes. The safety of the public is at risk."

The General Assembly earlier this year passed wide-ranging criminal justice reform legislation. The measure mandated body cameras and changed use-of-force guidelines for law enforcement, created a new police certification system, expanded detainee rights and ends the use of cash bail in Illinois.

It is expected additional legislation will be considered by lawmakers. 

