Lawn care worker cuts boss during dispute, Decatur police say
Lawn care worker cuts boss during dispute, Decatur police say

DECATUR— Police say the owner of a Decatur lawn care business was attacked and robbed by an employee Thursday afternoon.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 28-year-old man became involved in a dispute with the employee regarding hours worked. Copeland said the employee then knocked the boss over and went through his pockets taking cash, an iPhone and his driver's license.

Police said the incident was in the 1300 block of East Lawrence Street.

According to police, the employee threatened the owner with a metal object and cut his forearm. The suspect is wanted and described as a black man, 6 feet tall, with a thin build and long braids who was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, police say. 

Copeland said the owner received minor injuries that didn't need medical attention. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

