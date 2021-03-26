Lawsuits withdrawn: DeWitt County wind farm opponents cease legal action against project

It remains unclear why the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the case, as well as what it means for planned construction beginning this spring.

Prosecuting attorney Keegan Madden, of Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP, did not return a message seeking comment, while defense attorney Joseph Kincaid, of the same law firm, said he could not comment on the dismissed litigation as of Friday.

A spokesperson for Enel Green Power Energy declined to comment.

Eight of the 12 county board members who were named in the lawsuit and who still sit on the board also could not be reached for comment. DeWitt County District D board member Nate Ennis said he had “No comment.”

A group of citizens has been fighting the $300 million project for several years after it was proposed about 10 years ago.

The wind turbines are planned to be constructed in DeWitt County board district A, where two of its three members who voted in favor of the project and who were listed in the lawsuit – Lance Reece and Camille Redman – lost their seats in the 2020 general election.