Lawyer wants 2005 sexual abuse charges for former teacher from Forsyth dismissed

BLOOMINGTON — An attorney for Jonathon Hovey is seeking the dismissal of two sexual abuse charges filed against the former McLean County Unit 5 first grade teacher because he said the allegations are 14 years old and some evidence no longer exists.

On Friday, Judge Scott Drazewski set a hearing for 2:30 p.m. on March 23 on the motion filed in McLean County Circuit Court by defense attorney Tristan Bullington on Thursday. The state was given until March 13 to file a written response.

The charges have "created substantial prejudice against the defendant" because a recording of an initial interview in 2005 with the victim has been destroyed, said Bullington in his motion.