Lincoln city attorney charged with DUI

LINCOLN — Lincoln City Attorney John A. Hoblit was charged Monday in Logan County with driving under the influence.

Hoblit, 40, of Lincoln, is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 6 for an initial appearance.

John A. Hoblit

Hoblit

Court records show he posted a $100 bond Wednesday.

He was arrested Oct. 1 at about 10:40 p.m. on North Chicago Street in Lincoln by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, according to an arrest report.

Hoblit also was charged with a petty traffic offense for an improper turn at an intersection.

Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch said Hoblit is not an employee of the city, but he is a contracted lawyer.

“Mr. Hoblit and the charge against him has not violated his contract with the City of Lincoln at this time, per the contract, and until he has had his day in court and he has been officially charged with anything, the city really doesn’t have any comment on that because it’s a personal issue," Welch said.

He has been in the position since 2018.

An inquiry was left with Hoblit Law Office. 

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

