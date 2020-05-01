Loaded gun found in fanny pack after Decatur fight, police say

DECATUR — A woman involved in a fight Thursday evening has been arrested for having a gun in her vehicle without the proper documentation, Decatur police said in a court filing.
Police were sent to the 900 block of East Moore Street for a report of a fight and a person with a gun inside a vehicle. A witness pointed out the Chrysler truck and it was stopped in the 1300 block of East Whitmer Street, according to a sworn affidavit.
A loaded 9mm pistol was found in a zipped fanny pack in the driver's side door, police said. The woman told police she carries the gun "for her protection," the document said.
She was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday on preliminary charges on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with no Firearm Owners Identification card, which are subject to review by the State Attorney's Office.
The aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge was given due to the weapon being loaded and readily available for use inside the vehicle, said Sgt. Steve Carroll.
A check of jail records Friday showed she remains held on $20,000 bail, meaning $2,000 is required for release.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.