Loaded rifle found in possession of Decatur felon, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man with prior felony convictions faces preliminary charges of weapon possession.
Court documents say Decatur police officers found a loaded rifle around 2:34 p.m. Monday in the back of an SUV parked at the 24-year-old suspect's residence in the 300 block of West Division Street. Documents say police were in the area investigating a report of gunshots.
The affidavit says the 24-year-old retrieved the rifle from the basement after hearing gunshots, as he "figured police would be coming." The suspect told police he then exited the residence through a back door and began walking through the east alley of the 1600 block of North Union Street, according to the affidavit.
The decision to stash the rifle in the SUV came after he saw a police squad car heading south in the alley, documents say. According to police, he then asked his baby's mother, who had no knowledge that the weapon was in the home, to move the vehicle where it was located when police arrived.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Monday afternoon on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. The charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
A check of jail records Tuesday afternoon showed he's held on $55,000 bail, requiring a bond payment of $5,500 for release. Macon County Circuit Clerk records shows prior felony convictions and two pending cases involving weapon and controlled substance possession charges.
