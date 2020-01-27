You are the owner of this article.
Local, state police, DeWitt County coroner investigating death of 3-month-old baby in Clinton
Local, state police, DeWitt County coroner investigating death of 3-month-old baby in Clinton

CLINTON — State police, Clinton police and the DeWitt County coroner are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby, a release from coroner Randy Rice said.

The baby was pronounced dead at 10:51 a.m. Sunday at the Warner Hospital and Health Services emergency room in Clinton. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Clinton Police Department could not release information Monday morning.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

