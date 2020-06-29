You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Logan Correctional officer charged with 2 felonies
0 comments
alert

Logan Correctional officer charged with 2 felonies

{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Lara

Lara

LINCOLN — A state police investigation into an Illinois Department of Corrections officer has resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old Springfield man.

Daniel Lara is accused of custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct, both Class 3 felonies. Logan County State’s Attorney Brad Hauge formally charged him last week.

Lara, who was identified on the state comptroller’s list of state employees as a correctional officer, bonded out and is due in court in July.

Col. James Simington, deputy director of the Illinois State Police division of internal investigation, said state police and the state's executive branch agencies strive to address criminal misconduct allegations and promote safety in the workplace. 

"This investigation is one example of the diligent efforts the ISP agents invest in upholding the public’s trust,” Simington said. 

Details of the investigation have not been released.

The Logan Correctional Center is one of two state facilities for female inmates in Illinois.

Photos: Lincoln in Logan County

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News