Logan Correctional officer charged with 2 felonies

LINCOLN — A state police investigation into an Illinois Department of Corrections officer has resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old Springfield man.

Daniel Lara is accused of custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct, both Class 3 felonies. Logan County State’s Attorney Brad Hauge formally charged him last week.

Lara, who was identified on the state comptroller’s list of state employees as a correctional officer, bonded out and is due in court in July.

Col. James Simington, deputy director of the Illinois State Police division of internal investigation, said state police and the state's executive branch agencies strive to address criminal misconduct allegations and promote safety in the workplace.

"This investigation is one example of the diligent efforts the ISP agents invest in upholding the public’s trust,” Simington said.