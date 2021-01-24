Long investigation and drug sting purchase results in dealer arrest, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A long and patient investigation of an alleged Decatur drug dealer — involving police setting up a drug purchase to gather evidence — has now resulted in an arrest.

The 33-year-old man was taken into custody Jan. 15 and booked on a preliminary charge of dealing in cocaine. He was released from the Macon County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $5,000 bond on bail set at $50,000; prosecutors had requested bail of $75,000.

A sworn affidavit filed by the Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit said the man was first targeted by officers in June 2019. “During the investigation, detectives cultivated a cooperating source,” said Detective Chad Ramey, writing in the affidavit.

“The source advised in 2018 and 2019 they had been purchasing powder cocaine from a subject they identified as (the suspect) and also identified (his) residence (on) East Clay.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ramey said detectives then obtained a court order permitting eavesdropping operations and set up a “controlled purchase of powder cocaine” which went down on June 24. The “cooperating source” was issued money to buy drugs and fitted with audio and video equipment to record the transaction when he went to the suspect’s house.