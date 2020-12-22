Macon Co. sheriff's office seeking public's help identifying theft suspect

DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.
The sheriff's office shared a photo of the suspect in a social media post and that anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Woods at (217) 424-1337. Callers don't have to give their name.
