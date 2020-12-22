 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon Co. sheriff's office seeking public's help identifying theft suspect
0 comments
alert

Macon Co. sheriff's office seeking public's help identifying theft suspect

{{featured_button_text}}
theft suspect
PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.

The sheriff's office shared a photo of the suspect in a social media post and that anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Woods at (217) 424-1337. Callers don't have to give their name.  

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Macon County sheriff race court battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News