Macon County Animal Control finds another dead dog

DECATUR — A dead, emaciated dog was found in a cage in a ditch on Sawyer Road south of Illinick Road on Tuesday.

Macon County Animal Control said in a news release that the owner of the dog has not been identified and a cause of death has yet to be determined. The dog was wearing a multi-colored collar with cartoons of bones on it with a pink latch. 

Anyone with information is asked to notify Macon County Animal Control at 217-425-4508 or Crimestoppers, at 217-423-TIPS

This is the second such case in recent weeks. On Dec. 23, officers took five dogs into custody from an address in the 4300 block of North Taylor Road after citizen complaints that the dogs were suffering from the extreme cold.

One dog could not be saved and was euthanized at the University of Illinois Veterinary Clinic in Urbana. The other four are in the protective custody of Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.

Mark Miller, Jr., 42, and Nyssa Richards, 39, were both charged with animal cruelty and neglect in that case. They were cited and given a notice to appear with a court date set for March 14.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

