Macon County CASA expands services to DeWitt County

DeWitt County has 50 foster children, Livingston said, and a family court judge in DeWitt County requested the Macon County CASA to help.
“As the executive director, I have trouble hearing about any kid in foster care, especially the ones who go through that trauma without a CASA advocate,” Livingston said. “Last year, we expanded services into DeWitt County and we had to get approval and permission through National CASA and remain in good standing, we had to apply for grants, and we received one through National CASA and one through the United Way in DeWitt County.”
Recommended for you…
The final step in that process, just completed, she said, was leasing a space for the new office, which is in Clinton Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Center St. For the present, an employee will staff that office three days a week and work in Decatur's office two days a week during training. Three advocates have already been sworn in and three more are being sworn in this week.
The community can help by volunteering to be advocates and by financial donations, which help support the advocates program, Livingston said. The agency's name will continue to be Macon County CASA.
“We're excited to have a presence there to help these families and children make it through the tough time of foster care,” Livingston said.
PHOTOS: Children make bubble art with the Decatur Area Arts Council
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-1.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-2.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-3.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-4.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-5.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-6.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-7.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-8.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-9.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-10.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-11.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-12.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-13.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-14.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-15.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-16.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-17.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-18.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-19.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-20.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-21.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-22.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-23.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-24.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-25.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-26.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Macon County CASA's Julia Livingston speaks on Tuesday during the 2021 Child Abuse Prevention Wreath Lighting at the Macon County Courthouse. Visit www.herald-review.com to see a video about voter turnout.