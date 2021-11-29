 Skip to main content
Macon County CASA expands services to DeWitt County

Lori McDaniel talks about CASA volunteers

CLINTON — Court-Appointed Special Advocates are only available in 31 counties in Illinois, including Macon County.

But now, DeWitt County foster children will be served as well.

“We've been talking for years about the great number of foster children in DeWitt County,” said Julia Livingston, executive director of Macon County CASA.

Trained volunteer advocates help foster children and families navigate the foster care system and report back to the court on what they've learned in visits with the kids, the families, the children's teachers and others. The CASA volunteers serve as a stable, reliable adult in the child's life and seek to reduce the trauma a child experiences during the upheaval of foster care.

CASA Livingston 1 040621.JPG

Macon County CASA's Julia Livingston speaks on Tuesday during the 2021 Child Abuse Prevention Wreath Lighting at the Macon County Courthouse. Visit www.herald-review.com to see a video about voter turnout.

DeWitt County has 50 foster children, Livingston said, and a family court judge in DeWitt County requested the Macon County CASA to help.

“As the executive director, I have trouble hearing about any kid in foster care, especially the ones who go through that trauma without a CASA advocate,” Livingston said. “Last year, we expanded services into DeWitt County and we had to get approval and permission through National CASA and remain in good standing, we had to apply for grants, and we received one through National CASA and one through the United Way in DeWitt County.”

The final step in that process, just completed, she said, was leasing a space for the new office, which is in Clinton Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Center St. For the present, an employee will staff that office three days a week and work in Decatur's office two days a week during training. Three advocates have already been sworn in and three more are being sworn in this week.

The community can help by volunteering to be advocates and by financial donations, which help support the advocates program, Livingston said. The agency's name will continue to be Macon County CASA.

“We're excited to have a presence there to help these families and children make it through the tough time of foster care,” Livingston said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

