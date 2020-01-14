Macon County charges dropped after Decatur woman sent to prison by McLean County

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who ran a bad check scheme that netted $8,000 in cash and goods has had charges against her dismissed in Macon County because she just got sentenced to five years in prison in McLean County for running a similar fraud.
Records show that Wonda Y. Davis, 49, appeared Nov. 18 in McLean County Circuit Court and was sentenced after pleading guilty to writing bad checks.
Macon County Circuit Court records reveal she was scheduled for a disposition hearing Monday on bad checks cashed and spent in Decatur and Forsyth. But Assistant State’s Attorney Jacqueline Hollis-George asked Judge Thomas Griffith to dismiss the case, citing the sentence passed in McLean County.
Commenting on Tuesday, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said Davis had received a stiff penalty and had been punished appropriately.
“If we can get a good enough sentence in one place there is no sense prosecuting in both,” Scott added.
You have free articles remaining.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the Macon County case said Davis was arrested Aug. 28 and initially charged with five counts of deceptive practices. The affidavit said she conned the Decatur Earthmover Credit Union by depositing a forged check for $2,950 and then pulling out more than $1,800 in cash.
Detective Brad Hall, writing in the affidavit, said she had recruited three other women as accomplices and wrote checks for them to cash at the credit union, as well. Between May 21-24 they cashed checks for a total value of $3,500.
“The (accomplices) all advised that they agreed to cash these checks and split the money with Wonda,” said Hall. “All subjects advised that Wonda was with them as they cashed the checks.”
Davis was also accused of multiple deceptive practice counts involving checks she used to buy merchandise from the Von Maur store in the Hickory Point Mall. A second sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said she used bad checks between April 27 and May 6 to obtain items valued at more than $2,700.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid