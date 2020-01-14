You are the owner of this article.
Macon County charges dropped after Decatur woman sent to prison by McLean County
Macon County charges dropped after Decatur woman sent to prison by McLean County

Wonda Y. Davis

Wonda Y. Davis. 

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who ran a bad check scheme that netted $8,000 in cash and goods has had charges against her dismissed in Macon County because she just got sentenced to five years in prison in McLean County for running a similar fraud.

Records show that Wonda Y. Davis, 49, appeared Nov. 18 in McLean County Circuit Court and was sentenced after pleading guilty to writing bad checks.

Macon County Circuit Court records reveal she was scheduled for a disposition hearing Monday on bad checks cashed and spent in Decatur and Forsyth. But Assistant State’s Attorney Jacqueline Hollis-George asked Judge Thomas Griffith to dismiss the case, citing the sentence passed in McLean County.

Commenting on Tuesday, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said Davis had received a stiff penalty and had been punished appropriately.

“If we can get a good enough sentence in one place there is no sense prosecuting in both,” Scott added.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the Macon County case said Davis was arrested Aug. 28 and initially charged with five counts of deceptive practices. The affidavit said she conned the Decatur Earthmover Credit Union by depositing a forged check for $2,950 and then pulling out more than $1,800 in cash.

Detective Brad Hall, writing in the affidavit, said she had recruited three other women as accomplices and wrote checks for them to cash at the credit union, as well. Between May 21-24 they cashed checks for a total value of $3,500.

“The (accomplices) all advised that they agreed to cash these checks and split the money with Wonda,” said Hall. “All subjects advised that Wonda was with them as they cashed the checks.”

Davis was also accused of multiple deceptive practice counts involving checks she used to buy merchandise from the Von Maur store in the Hickory Point Mall. A second sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said she used bad checks between April 27 and May 6 to obtain items valued at more than $2,700.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

