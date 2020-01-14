Macon County charges dropped after Decatur woman sent to prison by McLean County

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who ran a bad check scheme that netted $8,000 in cash and goods has had charges against her dismissed in Macon County because she just got sentenced to five years in prison in McLean County for running a similar fraud.

Records show that Wonda Y. Davis, 49, appeared Nov. 18 in McLean County Circuit Court and was sentenced after pleading guilty to writing bad checks.

Macon County Circuit Court records reveal she was scheduled for a disposition hearing Monday on bad checks cashed and spent in Decatur and Forsyth. But Assistant State’s Attorney Jacqueline Hollis-George asked Judge Thomas Griffith to dismiss the case, citing the sentence passed in McLean County.

Commenting on Tuesday, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said Davis had received a stiff penalty and had been punished appropriately.

“If we can get a good enough sentence in one place there is no sense prosecuting in both,” Scott added.

