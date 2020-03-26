Macon County Circuit Court extends deadline on fines, fees in the wake of coronavirus

DECATUR — In a move to ease the financial strain on families during the coronavirus pandemic, the Macon County Circuit Court is extending the deadline for 90 days on fines, fees, costs and restitution due dates falling between March 20 and April 20.

The unusual action was announced by Presiding Judge A.G. Webber IV. The extension will cover court-imposed charges and penalties due in traffic, driving under the influence, criminal felony, criminal misdemeanor and juvenile delinquency cases.

“I discussed this with Kevin Greenfield, the chairman of the Macon County Board, and he was very much in agreement with it,” said Webber in a voice message.

“Those individuals who owe payments in these matters will not be penalized or face interest or late charges for failure to remit those payments on the due dates as originally set,” Webber added in a statement.

Greenfield said the deadline extension is unprecedented, but extraordinary times called for extraordinary measures.

“It’s never happened before that I can remember, but this virus pandemic we’ve got hasn’t happened for a long time, either,” Greenfield added.