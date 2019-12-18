You are the owner of this article.
Macon County coroner's jury rules on jail, shooting and road crash deaths
Macon County coroner's jury rules on jail, shooting and road crash deaths

DECATUR — The cause of death of a Decatur inmate who had collapsed in the Macon County Jail while suffering from the effects of drug withdrawal was ruled accidental by a coroner’s jury Wednesday.

Daylynn E. Kee, 21, from Taylorville, had been pronounced dead the evening of Oct. 17 after being rushed to the emergency room of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

The Macon County coroner’s jury also decided the cause of several other deaths in a busy morning. It returned a verdict that Decatur man Gary G. Sellers died accidentally in a head-on car crash but wasn’t so sure about the gun death of Timothy Kaylor. Decatur Police believe he shot himself but the jury, after hearing evidence, returned an “undetermined” verdict on the cause.

In dealing with the jail death of Kee, Macon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matthew Jedlicka told the jurors Kee had been picked up on a warrant. She had been in the jail about 10 days and complained of nausea and vomiting. Jail surveillance tape showed her staggering and falling before she was admitted to the facility’s medical unit on the evening of Oct. 16.

Jedlicka said a nurse keeping Kee under observation found her unresponsive. She called a code “10:33” for a medical emergency and attempts were made to revive Kee before she was taken to the hospital.

State Police Special Investigator Paul Hennessy said he was part of the investigation team that looked into the death and told the jurors he found no signs of foul play.

An autopsy showed Kee died from a severe form of dehydration linked to opiate withdrawal symptoms. Asked by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day if Kee had received the proper amount of care in the jail, Hennessy replied: “I am not sure I can answer that question ... that is probably outside my realm.”

In the case of Timothy Kaylor, 25, the jury heard he had been found dead on his bed from a single gunshot wound to the head on the morning of Nov. 18. Decatur Police patrol officer Ed Cunningham said crime scene experts had ruled out someone else shooting Kaylor.

But the 35-year-old woman Kaylor stayed with in a house she also shared with her estranged husband cast doubts on the police view, saying her husband was “scary” and capable of violence although she had no proof he had done anything.

Asked by the coroner why she hadn’t raised her concerns with detectives earlier, she said had been too much in shock from the violent death. “I was freaking out ... I couldn’t believe it was real,” she said.

Commenting later, Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the police investigation remained closed.

Considering the case of Gary G. Sellers, 63, the jurors heard he died at the scene on the night of Nov. 5 when his car was in collision with a semi-truck on U.S. 36 east of Decatur in rural Macon County. State Police Trooper Garrett Reveal said the eastbound truck driver had seen Sellers swerve off the road and then pull back onto it.

Garrett said the truck driver tried to avoid the oncoming car but was unable do so, his vehicle jack-knifing after the collision and catching fire.

An autopsy revealed that Sellers had more than 2 ½ times over the legal alcohol limit for driving and had prescription opioid drugs in his blood.

