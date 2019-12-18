Macon County coroner's jury rules on jail, shooting and road crash deaths

Baby’s ashes returned to grieving Illinois parents after police arrest suspected burglar Police say the ashes of a baby boy stolen during a residential burglary have been returned to the grieving west suburban mother and father who…

State Police Special Investigator Paul Hennessy said he was part of the investigation team that looked into the death and told the jurors he found no signs of foul play.

An autopsy showed Kee died from a severe form of dehydration linked to opiate withdrawal symptoms. Asked by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day if Kee had received the proper amount of care in the jail, Hennessy replied: “I am not sure I can answer that question ... that is probably outside my realm.”

In the case of Timothy Kaylor, 25, the jury heard he had been found dead on his bed from a single gunshot wound to the head on the morning of Nov. 18. Decatur Police patrol officer Ed Cunningham said crime scene experts had ruled out someone else shooting Kaylor.

But the 35-year-old woman Kaylor stayed with in a house she also shared with her estranged husband cast doubts on the police view, saying her husband was “scary” and capable of violence although she had no proof he had done anything.

Asked by the coroner why she hadn’t raised her concerns with detectives earlier, she said had been too much in shock from the violent death. “I was freaking out ... I couldn’t believe it was real,” she said.

Commenting later, Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the police investigation remained closed.