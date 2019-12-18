Macon County coroner's jury rules on jail, shooting and road crash deaths

DECATUR — The cause of death of a Decatur inmate who had collapsed in the Macon County Jail while suffering from the effects of drug withdrawal was ruled accidental by a coroner’s jury Wednesday.
Daylynn E. Kee, 21, from Taylorville, had been pronounced dead the evening of Oct. 17 after being rushed to the emergency room of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Macon County coroner’s jury also decided the cause of several other deaths in a busy morning. It returned a verdict that Decatur man Gary G. Sellers died accidentally in a head-on car crash but wasn’t so sure about the gun death of Timothy Kaylor. Decatur Police believe he shot himself but the jury, after hearing evidence, returned an “undetermined” verdict on the cause.
In dealing with the jail death of Kee, Macon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matthew Jedlicka told the jurors Kee had been picked up on a warrant. She had been in the jail about 10 days and complained of nausea and vomiting. Jail surveillance tape showed her staggering and falling before she was admitted to the facility’s medical unit on the evening of Oct. 16.
Jedlicka said a nurse keeping Kee under observation found her unresponsive. She called a code “10:33” for a medical emergency and attempts were made to revive Kee before she was taken to the hospital.
Police say the ashes of a baby boy stolen during a residential burglary have been returned to the grieving west suburban mother and father who…
State Police Special Investigator Paul Hennessy said he was part of the investigation team that looked into the death and told the jurors he found no signs of foul play.
An autopsy showed Kee died from a severe form of dehydration linked to opiate withdrawal symptoms. Asked by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day if Kee had received the proper amount of care in the jail, Hennessy replied: “I am not sure I can answer that question ... that is probably outside my realm.”
You have free articles remaining.
In the case of Timothy Kaylor, 25, the jury heard he had been found dead on his bed from a single gunshot wound to the head on the morning of Nov. 18. Decatur Police patrol officer Ed Cunningham said crime scene experts had ruled out someone else shooting Kaylor.
But the 35-year-old woman Kaylor stayed with in a house she also shared with her estranged husband cast doubts on the police view, saying her husband was “scary” and capable of violence although she had no proof he had done anything.
Asked by the coroner why she hadn’t raised her concerns with detectives earlier, she said had been too much in shock from the violent death. “I was freaking out ... I couldn’t believe it was real,” she said.
Commenting later, Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the police investigation remained closed.
Considering the case of Gary G. Sellers, 63, the jurors heard he died at the scene on the night of Nov. 5 when his car was in collision with a semi-truck on U.S. 36 east of Decatur in rural Macon County. State Police Trooper Garrett Reveal said the eastbound truck driver had seen Sellers swerve off the road and then pull back onto it.
Garrett said the truck driver tried to avoid the oncoming car but was unable do so, his vehicle jack-knifing after the collision and catching fire.
An autopsy revealed that Sellers had more than 2 ½ times over the legal alcohol limit for driving and had prescription opioid drugs in his blood.
2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid