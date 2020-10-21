Macon County coroner's jury decides the cause of 7 violent deaths

And in the death of grain truck driver Andrew T. Carrier, the jury heard some mystery still surrounds how the Rochester man lost control of his semi-truck and plunged into a ditch. The accident happened on the morning of Sept. 19 in the 8200 block of West Elwin Road, west of Elwin and northeast of Boody near Illinois Route 48.

Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Hoffman said Carrier had just picked up a load of grain from a farm two miles away and was westbound when the crash happened. Questioned by Coroner Day, Hoffman said once the truck left the road and the heavy grain load shifted violently, there was nothing the 72-year-old driver could do to avoid going into the ditch.

“The weight of the trailer pulled him into the ditch and there was no way to pull that out,” Hoffman added. The truck’s cab was crushed in the accident and Carrier died from multiple fatal injuries to his body.

Questioned by Day, Hoffman said police had examined Carrier’s cell phone and found he last made a call several minutes before the crash and police don’t know if he was looking at his phone when he lost control. Day told the jury that the fact that evidence shows he was trying to steer out of the accident also shows he hadn’t succumbed to a medical problem like a sudden heart attack.