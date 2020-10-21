Macon County coroner's jury decides the cause of 7 violent deaths

DECATUR — A coroner’s jury sifted through the details of seven violent deaths Wednesday, concluding two men shot to death were the victims of Decatur homicides while four other men and one woman died accidentally in four unrelated vehicle crashes.
The first of the homicides involved Demetrius D. Maclin, 31, whose bullet-riddled body was found slumped in his car just after 4 a.m. Aug. 26 at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street. He had been shot eight times.
Giving evidence to the Macon County Coroner’s jury, Decatur police Detective Brad Hall said Maclin had been sitting in his car when gunfire erupted, hitting Maclin in the right chest, abdomen and back. He died at the scene.
Delahn L. Amos, 29, has since been charged with first degree murder in the case and appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 14 pleading not guilty. He also denied a second attempted murder charge involving another shooting that police say took place the night after Maclin’s death.
The jury returned their second homicide verdict in the Aug. 17 shooting death of Katari R. Smith, 27, who was pronounced dead in Decatur Memorial Hospital at 9:45 a.m. after being shot multiple times in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street.
Detective Jason Kuchelmeister said witnesses had described Smith sitting in his car just after 9 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire.
Kuchelmeister said Smith shoved his car into drive and was trying to flee when he was shot in the head, neck, chest and back. The detective said there had been no arrests and the murder remains under investigation.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Sunday that the collision happened at the intersection of Oakley and Caleb roads.
Turning to the deaths by vehicular accident, the jury heard how Decatur motorcyclist Edward S. Clark Jr. and his Decatur passenger, Maria L. Karmatzis were killed the night of Aug. 23 when their machine was in collision with a car.
Decatur Police Master Patrol Officer K.C. Kohn said the accident happened on West Main Street in Decatur on a curve near the intersection with Dipper Lane; both rider and passenger died at the scene.
Kohn said their westbound motorcycle had impacted with an eastbound car after the motorcycle strayed over the double yellow lines dividing the two-lane road.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day told the jury a toxicology report for Clark showed he had a mix of alcohol, cocaine and cannabis in his blood, although the alcohol level was still under the legal intoxication limit for driving.
Asked by Day if the presence of the alcohol and drugs would be enough to affect the ability to operate a motorcycle safely, Kohn replied: “I believe so, yes.”
The officer said the car driver showed no signs of impairment and was not speeding.
And the jury heard it was another motorcycle accident that took the life of Ricky Allen Smith, 45, of Mount Zion. He was killed the evening of Oct. 10 when his machine was in collision with the rear tire of a semi-truck trailer at the intersection of Oakley and Caleb roads in rural Macon County.
Macon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Anello investigated the crash and told the jury it happened at an oddly-shaped “T” intersection. The truck driver, who said his view was partially obstructed by trees, had almost finished making a turn when he saw the motorcycle bearing down on him in his side mirror; the machine was heading north on Oakley Road and witnesses said it was travelling fast but police had no precise information on how fast.
Day told the jury that Smith, who had been wearing a helmet, suffered “massive closed head injuries” from the force of the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dealing with the death of 68-year-old Bobby W. Hammond of Macon, the jury was told the 68-year-old grandfather was killed the afternoon of Oct. 4 while riding an all terrain vehicle he only purchased either that day or the day before.
Sheriff’s Deputy Jennifer Harris said Hammond had been out for a ride on the machine accompanied by two of his grandsons who were riding another ATV near the intersection of West Walker and Hibbard roads outside Macon.
“They (the grandsons) stated they were riding on the roadway, which was covered in rock, and that Bobby Hammond had passed them… at a high rate of speed, which was unlike him,” Harris added.
“He lost control or missed the turn and started to tip over into the ditch… he overturned the four-wheeler twice and landed up against a concrete barrier.”
Harris said medical personnel were trying to save Hammond when she arrived at the crash scene but he was later pronounced dead having suffered what Day said were “massive injuries” to his head, neck and torso.”
Blood samples had been taken for toxicology testing but lab results were not available at the time of Wednesday’s inquest.
And in the death of grain truck driver Andrew T. Carrier, the jury heard some mystery still surrounds how the Rochester man lost control of his semi-truck and plunged into a ditch. The accident happened on the morning of Sept. 19 in the 8200 block of West Elwin Road, west of Elwin and northeast of Boody near Illinois Route 48.
Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Hoffman said Carrier had just picked up a load of grain from a farm two miles away and was westbound when the crash happened. Questioned by Coroner Day, Hoffman said once the truck left the road and the heavy grain load shifted violently, there was nothing the 72-year-old driver could do to avoid going into the ditch.
“The weight of the trailer pulled him into the ditch and there was no way to pull that out,” Hoffman added. The truck’s cab was crushed in the accident and Carrier died from multiple fatal injuries to his body.
Questioned by Day, Hoffman said police had examined Carrier’s cell phone and found he last made a call several minutes before the crash and police don’t know if he was looking at his phone when he lost control. Day told the jury that the fact that evidence shows he was trying to steer out of the accident also shows he hadn’t succumbed to a medical problem like a sudden heart attack.
“We will probably never be able to understand completely what happened because there was no one else in the cab of the vehicle with him,” Day added.
