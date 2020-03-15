Macon County Courthouse trial week is canceled because of coronavirus fears

DECATUR — Trial week, scheduled to begin March 23 at the Macon County Courthouse, is canceled, the latest victim of the coronavirus.

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said that Presiding Judge A.G. Webber IV ordered that the week set aside for trials be scrubbed to cut down on the contamination risks posed by the disease.

“It's happening in courts pretty much statewide,” said Scott. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The state attorney’s office also announced the suspension of walk-in traffic sessions (held Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons) in which the public can meet with his staff to discuss traffic tickets and show documents. Scott said an alternative to the face-to-face sessions was being formulated and an announcement would be made soon.

He said regular traffic court and all regular court hearings were going ahead as scheduled and people should keep their appointments “unless and until they are told otherwise.”

Delaying trial week, when offenses ranging from murder to assault, rape, battery and down to relatively minor traffic offenses are dealt with, is likely to prove a major headache in terms of future scheduling.