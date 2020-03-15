Macon County Courthouse trial week is canceled because of coronavirus fears

DECATUR — Trial week, scheduled to begin March 23 at the Macon County Courthouse, is canceled, the latest victim of the coronavirus.
Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said that Presiding Judge A.G. Webber IV ordered that the week set aside for trials be scrubbed to cut down on the contamination risks posed by the disease.
“It's happening in courts pretty much statewide,” said Scott. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”
The state attorney’s office also announced the suspension of walk-in traffic sessions (held Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons) in which the public can meet with his staff to discuss traffic tickets and show documents. Scott said an alternative to the face-to-face sessions was being formulated and an announcement would be made soon.
You have free articles remaining.
He said regular traffic court and all regular court hearings were going ahead as scheduled and people should keep their appointments “unless and until they are told otherwise.”
Delaying trial week, when offenses ranging from murder to assault, rape, battery and down to relatively minor traffic offenses are dealt with, is likely to prove a major headache in terms of future scheduling.
“Yes, it will be,” said Scott. “This situation is new to all of us.”
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid