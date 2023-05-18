DECATUR — A Macon County grand jury has indicted a Decatur man in connection with the death of a dog found caged along a rural road, officials said.
Macon County jurors indicted 58-year-old Dewey E. Ford on a felony charge of obstructing justice for his involvement in the death. The dog was found emaciated in a cage in a ditch on Sawyer Road near Forsyth on Jan. 24.
Testimony was provided to the grand jury on April 26, Macon County Animal Control announced on Thursday. Ford was booked into the Macon County Jail the following day and has since been released after posting $500 bail.
Ford has pleaded not guilty to the charge. A pretrial hearing has been set for May 26.
Authorities previously announced a separate arrest in relation to the incident.
Twyla Kitsos, 33, was given a notice to appear in criminal court for failure of owner’s duties in connection with this incident. Assistance and information from the public was crucial in leading to Kitsos’ arrest, Decatur police said at the time.
The incident was one of two major instances of dog abuse in Macon County in late December and January. On Dec. 23, officers responded to the 4300 block of North Taylor Road after citizen complaints that five dogs were suffering from the extreme cold.
One of the five dogs did not survive. A criminal case continues in Macon County Circuit Court against Mark Miller, Jr., 42, and Nyssa Richardson-Miller, 39, in connection with that incident.
