Macon County Jail deals with COVID outbreaks; staff glad none of them serious

Since Feb. 15, the jail has logged a total of 64 virus infections up through March 3, none of them serious cases.

The sheriff said the jail’s problems were made worse in terms of crowding because the DOC stopped taking any transfers in the middle of 2020 as it tried to rein in COVID infection rates in its own prisons. Brown said the jail population swelled as inmates waited to be shipped out to begin their prison sentences.

“At one point we had up to over 70 individuals who had been sentenced to the Department of Corrections but hadn’t left,” Brown added.

Flannery said the DOC is now accepting inmates again and a batch of 40 prisoners had just shipped out. “I am very pleased to report that our current inmate total is down to 291 as of Monday,” he added.

Flannery said the jail is equipped with negative pressure and full isolation facilities to deal with COVID but said it's difficult to always be able to react swiftly enough to shutdown a fast-moving infection in a single housing unit.

“It kind of will hit one housing unit at a time,” he said. “And then we find it sneaks over to a different housing unit.”