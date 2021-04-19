Macon County Jail deals with COVID outbreaks; staff glad none of them serious

DECATUR — Corrections staff at the Macon County Jail said they’ve had to deal with a recent spike on COVID-19 infections, but expressed relief that no prisoners became seriously ill.
The jail, which divides inmates up among 27 different housing units, said that 19 out of 22 people in one unit had caught the virus.
“We quarantined them for 14 days and they just came off quarantine Saturday,” said Sgt. Scott Flannery, the assistant jail superintendent.
“And we have zero cases currently.”
Flannery said one of the infected inmates had complained of feeling sick but no one had needed treatment in the jail’s medical isolation units.
“They all just got through it like most people in normal society,” Flannery added.
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown told the Herald & Review the jail had previously been fortunate in avoiding any COVID infections for about a year.
“We were very lucky,” he said.
But that luck ran out Feb. 15 when the facility logged its first virus infection, an inmate who was about to be transferred to the Department of Corrections. DOC requires all incoming inmates to be tested, a requirement now in effect at the jail which had previously only kept new prisoners in isolation for three or four days to check for any kind of infection or disease.
Since Feb. 15, the jail has logged a total of 64 virus infections up through March 3, none of them serious cases.
The sheriff said the jail’s problems were made worse in terms of crowding because the DOC stopped taking any transfers in the middle of 2020 as it tried to rein in COVID infection rates in its own prisons. Brown said the jail population swelled as inmates waited to be shipped out to begin their prison sentences.
“At one point we had up to over 70 individuals who had been sentenced to the Department of Corrections but hadn’t left,” Brown added.
Flannery said the DOC is now accepting inmates again and a batch of 40 prisoners had just shipped out. “I am very pleased to report that our current inmate total is down to 291 as of Monday,” he added.
Flannery said the jail is equipped with negative pressure and full isolation facilities to deal with COVID but said it's difficult to always be able to react swiftly enough to shutdown a fast-moving infection in a single housing unit.
“It kind of will hit one housing unit at a time,” he said. “And then we find it sneaks over to a different housing unit.”
But Flannery said he still feels fortunate that the jail has managed to cope with outbreaks as they occur and that no one has become seriously ill or been hospitalized from exposure to the virus.
