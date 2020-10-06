Watch now: Macon County judge has COVID-19; 1 prosecutor in quarantine

The debate had been due to take place, because of COVID concerns, in the open air in the Fairview Park Pavilion and was being hosted by Decatur law firm Hawkins, Amero and Root P.C. and the Decatur Bar Association.

“The person I talked to is involved in putting it together and they indicated that they had been in front of the same judge recently too,” said Rueter. “The organizing committee then got together and discussed whether they should have the event or not. And maybe it's an over abundance of caution, but it was decided to postpone.”

Rueter said both he and the Democratic Macon County State’s Attorney candidate Tammy Wagoner were disappointed the event couldn’t go ahead but understood the need for caution. “Now there is some talk of being able to do an online version if we can’t do an in-person event in the near future,” Rueter added.

Rueter said he had since been tested himself and was back at work Monday after that test came back negative.

Current Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott confirmed that two of his assistant state’s attorneys had been in home quarantine after attending a case conference in Geisler’s court chambers. One of them has since returned to work after further review showed their contact had not been close enough to cause risk.