Macon County judge has COVID-19; 2 prosecutors in quarantine

DECATUR — The infection of a Macon County circuit court judge with COVID-19 caused a cascade of effects in the local legal world: a debate between state’s attorney candidates was suddenly scrubbed and two assistant state’s attorneys are now on home quarantine.
Associate Judge Jeffrey Geisler received a positive test for the virus over the weekend, according to Presiding Judge A.G. Webber IV.
“He had kind of a nagging cough last week and he felt fine but, in an abundance of caution and I think with the encouragement of his wife, he went and got tested and, to his surprise, it came back positive,” said Webber.
“And that was also a surprise to all of us.”
Perhaps the most public consequence of Geisler’s diagnosis was the cancelation of a debate due to have been held last Sunday between candidates for the office of Macon County State’s Attorney.
Public defender and Republican candidate Scott Rueter had been in close contact with Geisler and Rueter said the debate was called off after he raised the issue with the debate organizers.
The debate had been due to take place, because of COVID concerns, in the open air in the Fairview Park Pavilion and was being hosted by Decatur law firm Hawkins, Amero and Root P.C. and the Decatur Bar Association.
“The person I talked to is involved in putting it together and they indicated that they had been in front of the same judge recently too,” said Rueter. “The organizing committee then got together and discussed whether they should have the event or not. And maybe it's an over abundance of caution, but it was decided to postpone.”
Rueter said both he and the Democratic Macon County State’s Attorney candidate Tammy Wagoner were disappointed the event couldn’t go ahead but understood the need for caution. “Now there is some talk of being able to do an online version if we can’t do an in-person event in the near future,” Rueter added.
Rueter said he had since been tested himself and was back at work Monday after that test came back negative.
Current Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott confirmed that two of his assistant state’s attorneys are now in quarantine at home after attending a case conference in Geisler’s court chambers. “They have both been tested and one came back negative and the other does not have the test results back yet,” said Scott.
“But test results don’t affect the quarantine period.”
Scott said this was perhaps the closest brush the courthouse has had with the disease and said the spread of COVID obviously posed risks in a closed environment. He said his office was coping with the absence of key staff members but said what happens next depends on whether there are more positive diagnoses.
Presiding Judge Webber said Geisler’s large caseload had been parceled out among the absent judge’s eight colleagues while Geisler recuperates in quarantine.
“He had a full docket but I would say the disruption is minimal,” added Webber. “I’ve talked with the other judges and we’re dividing up his docket and will be taking care of all of his cases. I am not aware of any other positive tests at the courthouse.”
Webber, who has been serving on the bench for nearly 20 years, has chosen not to run for retention of his seat in the November ballot. Geisler, serving as an appointed associate judge since 2014, is running unopposed for Webber’s seat.
