Macon County law enforcement, prosecutors opposing criminal reform legislation

Other observers, looking in from outside the law enforcement world, do see some good in the reforms, but also significant things that trouble them. On the plus side, Jeanelle Norman, President of the Decatur branch of the NAACP, says bail reform in particular is long overdue, providing it’s done right.

She said society had to strike a careful balance between maintaining safety and locking up large numbers of people for relatively petty crimes who can’t get out because they’re too poor to pay. “And we all know there have been some disparities between African Americans versus whites when it comes to those fees to get out of jail,” she added.

Other aspects of the legislation she saw as only opening up a Pandora’s box of troubles. “I think we are treading a dangerous road if we make it easier to move towards suing policemen,” she said. “It’s difficult enough now to recruit police officers, can you imagine what would happen if we go that route? Who would want to do that job?”

Norman said police who commit abuses under the color of authority can and should be held accountable, but there are laws already in place to do that. She would rather see more resources devoted to better training of officers, which she said would be a greater public good then making it easier to sue them.