DECATUR — Police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for threatening a public official.
According to the sworn statement, a Maroa police officer was patrolling the area in the 600 block of North Wood Street in Maroa at approximately 7:45 p.m. March 9 when he observed a blue Toyota sedan with dark tinted windows.
"I shined my flashlight on the rear license plate in an attempt to run the registration," the officer stated.
The affidavit stated that the suspect approached the officer's front passenger door and became upset with him.
The suspect referred to the officer using racial words. "(He) also stated something similar to, he was going to shoot a cop," the officer stated.
The suspect entered a residence, and the officer knocked there several times, but did not receive an answer.
The man was booked on charges of threatening a public official. Macon County Jail records show his bail was set at $30,000.
