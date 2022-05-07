Macon County police called to fight at Hickory Point Mall Saturday

FORSYTH — Police are investigating after a physical fight between two people Saturday afternoon at Hickory Point Mall.

At about 2 p.m., Macon County sheriff's patrol deputies and Decatur Park District police responded to the mall after complaints of a fight involving a large group of people, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Callers also reported that gunshots had been fired.

Deputies determined there were no shots fired during the altercation, which involved two people, the news release said. Some stores in the mall locked down in caution until the area was determined safe by law enforcement.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available Saturday afternoon.

