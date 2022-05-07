Macon County police called to fight at Hickory Point Mall Saturday

FORSYTH — Police are investigating after a physical fight between two people Saturday afternoon at Hickory Point Mall.
At about 2 p.m., Macon County sheriff's patrol deputies and Decatur Park District police responded to the mall after complaints of a fight involving a large group of people, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Callers also reported that gunshots had been fired.
Deputies determined there were no shots fired during the altercation, which involved two people, the news release said. Some stores in the mall locked down in caution until the area was determined safe by law enforcement.
The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available Saturday afternoon.
1 of 7
Julie Moore Wolfe 1 050622.JPG
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe shares highlights of the past year on Friday with those who attended the State of the City Breakfast.
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel speaks with Rochelle Clark. superintendent of Decatur Public Schools, at the State of the City Breakfast on Friday during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center. Brendel addressed the crowd about the challenges facing law enforcement and offered high praise for the men and women in his department that serve the community.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe shares highlights of the past year on Friday with those who attended the State of the City Breakfast.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Shane G. Brandel 1 050622.JPG
A large crowd was on hand Friday morning for the State of the City address, which featured a presentation by Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Shane G. Brandel 2 050622.JPG
Chief Shane G. Brandel speaks during the State of the City Breakfast on Friday during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Shane G. Brandel 3 050622.JPG
Chief Shane G. Brandel speaks during the State of the City Breakfast on Friday during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Shane G. Brandel 4 050622.JPG
Chief Shane G. Brandel is greeted by those that attended the State of the City Breakfast on Friday during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Shane G. Brandel 5 050622.JPG
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel speaks with Rochelle Clark. superintendent of Decatur Public Schools, at the State of the City Breakfast on Friday during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center. Brendel addressed the crowd about the challenges facing law enforcement and offered high praise for the men and women in his department that serve the community.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
State of the City Breakfast 1 050622.JPG
The State of the City Breakfast on Friday during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center.