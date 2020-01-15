You are the owner of this article.
Macon County Sheriff's deputy reinstated after DUI charge dismissed
From left, Macon County Sgt. Michael Hawkins, Detective Adam Walter, Deputy Drake Lambdin, adult probation officer Teena Berter, K-9 officer Joe Mannix and drug court officer Brian Cope walk to a residence for a probation compliance check in August 2018. 

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A Macon County Sheriff’s deputy was reinstated Wednesday after a court hearing saw a driving under the influence of alcohol charge against him dismissed.

Drake M. Lambdin, 27, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and, after the DUI dismissal, had pleaded guilty to running a stop sign. He was sentenced to 12 months court supervision and ordered to pay a total of $430 — a $200 fine and the rest in various costs. Successful completion of the supervision period will mean his driving record stays clean.

A booking photo of Lambdin was not immediately available. 

Lambdin, who has been with the sheriff’s office for more than several years, declined to comment as he left the court after Wednesday’s hearing.

Lambdin’s driving license had been suspended since he had been pulled over Nov. 28 by Decatur police. Judge Erick Hubbard restored Lambdin’s driving privileges after agreeing with a request from Lambdin’s attorney, Matthew Lee, to expedite the process.

Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown said Lambdin had been placed on paid leave and then unpaid leave after he reviewed the results of an internal investigation concerning Lambdin’s actions. He said the reinstatement immediately followed the outcome of the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday court hearing.

“Once that was done he came to my office and, along with one of my administrative staff members, we had a closed door conversation and he was reinstated,” Brown added. “That being said, I still have some other things I am going to do as far as disciplinary-wise. But those things will be handled within the department.”

Kate Kurtz, a prosecutor with the Office of the State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor, had been appointed by the court to deal with the case.

Kurtz told the judge that the state was moving to dismiss the DUI charge after “reviewing the evidence.” She would not comment after the hearing.

The Herald & Review obtained a copy of the original traffic citation, written by Patrol Officer Derek Oakley. Describing the aftermath of the traffic stop at 2:39 a.m., Oakley wrote: “Drake didn’t stop at stop sign, Drake is slow to respond, slurred speech and had the smell of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.

“Drake had an unsteady gait and said he had two Michelob Ultra beers. Drake had difficulty keeping his eyes open. Drake refused SFSTs (standardized field sobriety tests). Drake had red, bloodshot eyes.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

