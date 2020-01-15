Macon County Sheriff's deputy reinstated after DUI charge dismissed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lambdin’s driving license had been suspended since he had been pulled over Nov. 28 by Decatur police. Judge Erick Hubbard restored Lambdin’s driving privileges after agreeing with a request from Lambdin’s attorney, Matthew Lee, to expedite the process.

Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown said Lambdin had been placed on paid leave and then unpaid leave after he reviewed the results of an internal investigation concerning Lambdin’s actions. He said the reinstatement immediately followed the outcome of the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday court hearing.

“Once that was done he came to my office and, along with one of my administrative staff members, we had a closed door conversation and he was reinstated,” Brown added. “That being said, I still have some other things I am going to do as far as disciplinary-wise. But those things will be handled within the department.”