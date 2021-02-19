Macon County Sheriff's Department warns of new jury duty scam

DECATUR — Beware of a new scam call that Macon County residents are receiving.
The callers identify themselves as law enforcement with the Macon County Sheriff's Office and say that the person has missed jury duty. The callers then try to convince the person that they must pay a fine or a warrant will be issued against them, and if the person agrees to pay the fine, they are directed to buy a gift card at CVS or another store, and provide the caller with the gift card information to pay the fine.
"This is a scam," a news release from the sheriff's office stated.
According to the release the sheriff's office does not contact people by phone regarding jury duty and does not ask for payment over the phone for missed jury duty or any other offense. The Macon County Circuit Clerk's office sends jury notices through the mail.
Anyone targeted by this or any other scam is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.
