Macon County Sheriff's Office releases images, asks for public's help
DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released images and asked for help "identifying these subjects concerning a theft."

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (217) 424-1337 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. 

