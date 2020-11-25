 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County sheriff's warns about fundraising scam
0 comments

Macon County sheriff's warns about fundraising scam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about someone claiming to be raising money for the agency's "Shop with the Sheriff" event.

The person claims to be collecting funds on behalf of the F.O.P No. 144, the department said in a statement. 

"This individual is not associated with the Sheriff's Office, nor is the money going towards the event," the statement said.

Those contacted shouldn't provide information and are asked to call the sheriff's department at (217) 424-1319.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News