Macon County sheriff's warns about fundraising scam

DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about someone claiming to be raising money for the agency's "Shop with the Sheriff" event.

The person claims to be collecting funds on behalf of the F.O.P No. 144, the department said in a statement.

"This individual is not associated with the Sheriff's Office, nor is the money going towards the event," the statement said.

Those contacted shouldn't provide information and are asked to call the sheriff's department at (217) 424-1319.

