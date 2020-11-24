Macon father accused of battering baby rejects trial by jury

Under police questioning, the 32-year-old Nashland is quoted in the affidavit as at first trying to explain the injuries away with stories about how the baby had been trampled by the family dog or the baby’s 3-year-old sister may have accidentally fallen on him.

But Pope said Nashland later confessed to deliberately injuring the child in a rage after officers confronted him with searches found on his phone that researched “how long do you go to jail for infant abuse?”

Nashland is quoted by police as admitting he had shaken his son violently and had seen the baby’s eyes roll back into his head and had also forcefully pushed his son to the floor.

“Seth said he believes he used enough force to break the baby’s ribs when he pushed him down,” Pope had said. “Seth also said when he did this, the baby’s head struck the TV stand.”

Nashland is then said to have told police the baby suffered his burn injuries when he accidentally “bumped” the cold tap off trying to give him a bath while in a state of panic over the injuries inflicted.