Macon father accused of battering baby rejects trial by jury

DECATUR — Seth M. Nashland, the Macon father accused of inflicting such terrible injuries on his own baby son the boy may be permanently disabled, told a judge Tuesday he didn’t want a jury trial.
That set the stage for either a bench trial without a jury before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith or a guilty plea in a plea deal to be worked out by Nashland’s defense attorney, Todd Ringel. Nashland has so far pleaded not guilty to five counts of aggravated battery inflicting permanent disability.
“The cause is allotted for a potential disposition or plea for December 17th,” said the judge as Nashland, being held in custody and dressed in a Macon County Jail jumpsuit, sat watching in the courtroom.
A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said there were fears Nashland’s then 8-week-old baby might die when his father had first brought him to Decatur Memorial Hospital the night of Feb. 13.
The affidavit said doctors became alarmed when they found the continuously vomiting baby had bleeding inside his skull linked to a healing brain injury and a newer brain injury. “(The baby) had fractured ribs and 1st and 2nd degree burns to his penis, thigh and leg areas,” said Sgt. Roger Pope in the affidavit. “He also had bruises on his right ankle and upper back… and his right ear area.”
Under police questioning, the 32-year-old Nashland is quoted in the affidavit as at first trying to explain the injuries away with stories about how the baby had been trampled by the family dog or the baby’s 3-year-old sister may have accidentally fallen on him.
But Pope said Nashland later confessed to deliberately injuring the child in a rage after officers confronted him with searches found on his phone that researched “how long do you go to jail for infant abuse?”
Nashland is quoted by police as admitting he had shaken his son violently and had seen the baby’s eyes roll back into his head and had also forcefully pushed his son to the floor.
“Seth said he believes he used enough force to break the baby’s ribs when he pushed him down,” Pope had said. “Seth also said when he did this, the baby’s head struck the TV stand.”
Nashland is then said to have told police the baby suffered his burn injuries when he accidentally “bumped” the cold tap off trying to give him a bath while in a state of panic over the injuries inflicted.
Pope said HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield had feared the baby, pumped with several medications to fight “uncontrollable seizures”, might die from his wounds. No recent condition update is available, but it's’ understood the baby has continued to recover although the long term effects of his injuries are still to be determined.
Addressing the judge on Tuesday, Ringel said he had received 24 letters in support of Nashland and wanted to share them with the prosecution as both sides try to work out a “resolution” to the case.
Nashland is jailed with bail set at $2 million, meaning he must post bond of $200,000 to be released.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
