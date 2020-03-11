Macon father pleads not guilty to inflicting serious injuries on his baby son

Pope said Nashland at first came up with excuses to explain how his son had been so badly hurt. Nashland is quoted as claiming the family dog had trampled the baby and the baby’s 3-year-old sister may have accidentally fell on him.

Later, after police said they discovered Nashland had been looking up “how long do you go jail for infant abuse?” on his phone, the sworn affidavit said he confessed to deliberately injuring his baby.

“Seth admitted that he had become very upset and actually shook his 8-week-old son back and forth using his hands,” said Pope. “Seth said his son’s head went forcefully back and forth a few times before (the baby’s) eyes rolled back into his head. Seth said he then used force to push his son to the ground. Seth said he believes he used enough force to break the baby’s ribs when he pushed him down. Seth also said when he did this, the baby’s head struck the TV stand.”

Nashland then told police the baby was crying so he took him to the sink to give him a bath while in a state of panic. He is quoted as saying he had accidentally “bumped” the cold water supply off during the bath, and that was how the baby got burned.