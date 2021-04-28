Macon gas station kidnapper Aaron Hand faces more charges

The case against Hand dates to Jan. 13 while he was working behind the counter of the P&V Quick Stop just off U.S. 51 in Macon. Prosecutors said he accosted a 41-year-old woman who had walked into the station’s convenience store to buy a drink on her lunch break.

Hand is accused of threatening the woman with a knife before using tape to gag her and tie her hands and then leaving her in the women’s restroom.

“He then went to go steal money out of the store safe and, while he was doing that, she was able to bust loose out of the tape and run out the front door towards her car,” Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb told the Herald & Review at the time.

Hand then chased her outside, said the chief, jabbing at her with the knife. But he said the woman managed to fight him off before jumping in her car and fleeing to Moweaqua. Village police there alerted the Blue Mound Police Department, which patrols Macon.

Lamb said officers were on scene within minutes but Hand had already fled; he was captured a few days later by Indiana State Troopers at a highway rest stop in Plainfield, Indiana.