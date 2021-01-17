Macon man arrested in Indiana after kidnapping incident in Macon, police chief reports

MACON — A police chief praised an inter-agency effort by law enforcement that led to a knife-wielding kidnapper who fled from the scene of his crime in Macon being arrested 48 hours later in Indiana.
Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb described the 32-year-old Macon suspect, who is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman and pursuing her at knifepoint as she managed to escape, as “very dangerous.”
“And he’s already registered with us as a convicted sexual predator,” added Lamb.
The man was found and arrested at a highway rest stop in Plainfield, Ind., at 4:45 p.m. Friday by Indiana State Troopers.
The drama began around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the P&V Quick Stop gas station just off of U.S. 51 in Macon in what Lamb described as “very unusual” circumstances. He explained that the suspect worked at the gas station and the victim was a customer who had walked in to get a soda on her lunch break.
“So he kidnapped this female at knife-point and tied her up in the women’s bathroom by gray-taping her hands and mouth,” said Lamb. “He then left her to go steal money out of the store safe and, while he was doing that, she was able to bust loose out of the tape and run out the front door towards her car.”
But Lamb said the suspect took off after her and tried to kidnap her again. “There was basically an incident outside in the parking lot where he tried to abduct her there as well, and he swung and jabbed the knife at her but she was able to fight him off,” the chief added. “She then sped away in her car.”
The terrified, but physically unharmed, woman fled to Moweaqua and alerted the Moweaqua Police Department, which in turn alerted Blue Mound, which provides law enforcement coverage to Macon.
Lamb said officers were on scene within 10 minutes of the incident happening and quickly ascertained the man had fled in a stolen car.
“We worked with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Macon County State’s Attorney Office and the U.S. Marshals to go after him,” said Lamb.
“We were able, through the state attorney’s office, to get a warrant for $1 million (bail). We were really hoping to find him, he was a very dangerous person to have out there in public, just very dangerous.”
Lamb, speaking Sunday, said investigations into the circumstances of the kidnapping, and “whether it was premeditated or not,” were still continuing. He said the suspect is due to be extradited back from Indiana, where he is being held in custody, early in the week.
Lamb said the brazen nature of the crime, the fact the perpetrator was an employee and the timing of it were all particularly strange.
“I looked at the (surveillance) video from the store and there was about a 10 minute window where no one else was getting gas or food or anything,” he said. “Normally that place is pretty busy at that time.”
The suspect will face a preliminary charge of aggravated kidnapping, a Class X felony, and an additional felony charge of kidnapping involving the use of force, and a charge of theft.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
