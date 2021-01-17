Macon man arrested in Indiana after kidnapping incident in Macon, police chief reports

But Lamb said the suspect took off after her and tried to kidnap her again. “There was basically an incident outside in the parking lot where he tried to abduct her there as well, and he swung and jabbed the knife at her but she was able to fight him off,” the chief added. “She then sped away in her car.”

The terrified, but physically unharmed, woman fled to Moweaqua and alerted the Moweaqua Police Department, which in turn alerted Blue Mound, which provides law enforcement coverage to Macon.

Lamb said officers were on scene within 10 minutes of the incident happening and quickly ascertained the man had fled in a stolen car.

“We worked with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Macon County State’s Attorney Office and the U.S. Marshals to go after him,” said Lamb.

“We were able, through the state attorney’s office, to get a warrant for $1 million (bail). We were really hoping to find him, he was a very dangerous person to have out there in public, just very dangerous.”